Ukraine air force says 100 missiles fired at cities

The wave of attacks seems to be the biggest since October 10, when Russia stepped up its campaign to destroy infrastructure in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Energy Minister says that most of the targets on Tuesday were energy facilities.

Emergency shutdown schedules have been put in place in the city of Kyiv.

Advertisement

Yurii Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force command, said that Russia fired “around 100 missiles” at cities all over Ukraine on Tuesday.

The wave of attacks seems to be the biggest since October 10, when Russia stepped up its campaign to destroy electricity, water, and gas infrastructure in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Energy Minister, Herman Halushchenko, said that most of the targets on Tuesday were energy facilities.

He said on Facebook that this attack could affect not only the energy system of Ukraine but also the energy systems of some of our neighbors.

“The hits are occurring throughout the Ukrainian power system: both at generation facilities and at the power transmission system,” Halushchenko said.

“After defeats in the military and international arenas, the enemy makes another attempt of terrorist revenge and tries to inflict maximum damage to our energy system on the eve of winter.”

Advertisement

State power supplier Ukrenergo said, “The Russians are trying to turn off the lights in the country again. The attack is still going on, so we don’t know how bad the damage is yet. There have been attacks on our infrastructure in all parts of the country, but the northern and central parts are in the worst shape.”

Ukrenergo confirmed that emergency shutdown schedules had been put in place in the city of Kyiv.

The military administration of Kyiv says that a missile attack that “hit a residential building in Pecherskyi residential district” killed one person.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said, “One body was found in one of the buildings that was hit.”

He said that rescue and search operations are still going on.

Also Read Lavrov: Ukraine’s peace prerequisites are unrealistic Russia's Sergei Lavrov says Ukraine's peace terms are "unrealistic." He spoke with...