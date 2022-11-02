Advertisement
  • Iran plans to deliver over 200 combat drones to Russian forces.
  • This includes its latest Arash-2 drone.
  • Drone deliveries will be delivered via the Caspian Sea to the port of Astrakhan.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian military intelligence reported that Iran plans to deliver over 200 combat drones to Russian forces, including its latest Arash-2 drone.

Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, part of the defense ministry, reported “a batch of more than 200 combat drones Shahed-136, Mohajer-6 and Arash-2 is slated to be transferred from Iran to the Russian Federation at the beginning of November.”

The spy service posted on Telegram that the UAVs “will be delivered via the Caspian Sea to the port of Astrakhan.”

The agency said the drones will be collected, repainted, and marked in Russia after being delivered disassembled.

CNN cannot verify the intelligence agency’s cargo data.

However, Iran was preparing a huge cargo of drones and ballistic missiles to Russia.

Russian use of the Arash-2 drone in Ukraine’s fight could strain its air defenses.

Since Sept. 13, when Russia began using attack drones against Ukraine, the country’s air defense forces have shot down more than 300 drones, but scores have hit their targets and destroyed crucial energy infrastructure.

CNN’s Clarissa Ward said the Arash-2 “can carry five times the explosives of the Shahed” and may “alter the game” in Ukraine.

Arash-2 was discovered in 2019, but its powers are unknown. The drone is named after Iranian mythological hero Arash the Archer, who possessed the strongest arrow fired. He shot an arrow that soared all morning and fell at midday 2250 kilometers away.

Arash fell and died after letting go of his bow.

