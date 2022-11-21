Ukraine’s health system faces darkest days, says WHO

The World Health Organization’s Dr. Hans Kluge cautions that the health system in Ukraine is “facing its darkest days of the war so far”.

This comes amid a warning that people are more likely to pick up viral respiratory infections during the winter than during other seasons.

This comes amid a caution that people are more likely to pick up viral respiratory infections during the winter than during other seasons, particularly as Omicron sub-variants of Covid-19 circulate in Ukraine.

“With low basic vaccination rates – let alone boosters – millions of Ukrainians have waning or no immunity to Covid,” he says.

An “anticipated rise” in seasonal flu cases, in addition to challenges in gaining access to health services, are all factors that “may spell tragedy for vulnerable people.” This adds to the existing cause for concern.

In addition to advocating for short-term remedies to ensure that healthcare services can be maintained, Kluge asserts that the cessation of the conflict is the only long-term solution that can be considered successful.

