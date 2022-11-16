Ukrainian military says it tried to intercept missile near Poland strike site

An official from the United States told media that the Ukrainian military has informed the United States and its allies that it attempted to intercept a Russian missile during the timeframe and near the area of the missile strike in Poland.

Although it is not quite apparent that this air defense missile is the same missile that impacted Poland, this information has informed an ongoing evaluation of the strike that is being conducted in the United States.

A Pentagon spokesperson referred media to comments by US President Joe Biden last night: “It’s unlikely, in the minds of the trajectory, that it was fired from Russia. But we’ll see. We’ll see.”

