Ukrainian war victims launches group lawsuit against

The Wagner Group and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin are the targets of a lawsuit filed in the UK High Court.

The group claims to be made up of Ukrainian war victims. Lawsuit will target assets owned by “any entity of Putin’s war machine,” lawyers say.

The Wagner Group, the mysterious Russian paramilitary organization involved in Russia’s war in Ukraine, and its leader and important Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin are the targets of a lawsuit filed by a group that claims to be made up of Ukrainian war victims in the United Kingdom High Court of Justice.

Advertisement

“The action will allow ordinary, courageous Ukrainian citizens to pursue legal compensation claims against dominant actors within ‘Putin’s War-Machine’, with the purpose of frustrating its efforts and obtaining damages for the atrocities being carried out in Ukraine,” McCue Jury & Partners, the law firm representing victims, said in the statement.

“Whilst Putin and [Wagner Group] continue to carry out acts of terrorism in Ukraine, in commendable contrast, the Ukrainian victims bringing this legal action choose to use the rule of law and justice to fight back,” the statement added.

The lawsuit will target any sanctioned or unsanctioned assets owned by “any entity of Putin’s war machine” and lawyers intend to explore ways to launch similar lawsuits in the United States and around the world, according to the statement.

Many politicians, including former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have backed the legal action from both the UK and Ukraine.

Also Read Ukraine attacks a Wagner mercenary HQ base in eastern Russia Ukrainian artillery has attacked the enigmatic Wagner headquarters in eastern Ukraine Serhiy...