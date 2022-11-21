Explosions from shelling jolted Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region over the weekend.

Heavy Russian military attacks approximately 400 on Sunday alone.

Fierce ground fighting are continuing in eastern Donetsk province.

UN atomic watchdog chief condemns intentional strikes on Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, calling for “end to this lunacy”.

Heavy Russian military attacks — approximately 400 on Sunday alone — also pounded Ukraine’s eastern regions, and furious ground fighting were continuing in eastern Donetsk province, Ukraine’s president stated.

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Sunday’s announcement was “very troubling.”

Explosions at this nuclear power facility are unacceptable.

Those responsible must cease immediately, he said.

“You’re playing with fire!”

IAEA scientists at the Zaporizhzhia plant reported hearing more than a dozen booms Sunday morning and seeing some explosions from their windows.

The IAEA said the bombardment had ceased and its experts would review the situation on Monday.

Parts of the site were damaged, but there was no radioactive release or power outage.

Grossi told a French TV the factory raids were no accident.

“They know where they’re hitting.” It’s quite intentional.”

Attacks in Zaporizhzhia have escalated the likelihood of a nuclear catastrophe at the plant, which Russia took after invading Ukraine on February 24.

Russia has been bombing Ukraine’s power grid and other civilian infrastructure from the air, creating massive blackouts and leaving millions without heat, power, or water as temperatures drop and snow falls in Kyiv and other towns.

Energoatom blamed Russian forces for the recent shelling of Zaporizhzhia and said the equipment targeted was consistent with the Kremlin’s objective “to damage or destroy as much of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as possible” as winter sets in.

Moscow blames Ukrainian forces.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Igor Konashenkov accused the Ukrainians of attacking the power facility twice on Sunday.

Ukraine says “stabilization blackouts” will be needed in 15 locations, including the capital on Sunday night. Monday’s power disruptions are scheduled in every region.

Zelenskyy added in his nightly message that restoring networks and technical supply capabilities, demining power lines, and repairs are ongoing 24/7.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces made small gains in eastern Luhansk and held territory in the south.

Russia retreated from Kherson this month and reinforced fortifications in the east.

“As before, the fiercest fighting is in Donetsk. Despite worsening weather, Russian shelling remained high, Zelenskyy stated.

In his speech, the president reiterated Kyiv’s terms for peace, including food and energy security, the release of all prisoners and deportees, and the removal of Russian soldiers from all Ukrainian land.

