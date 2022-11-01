50 countries have called on China to condemn crimes against Uighurs.

China had declined to consider a UN human rights office report.

It determined the treatment of Uighur may constitute crimes against humanity.

In a joint statement read during a UN discussion, 50 countries called on China to “uphold its international human rights commitments” and condemn crimes against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

Canada voiced concern that China had declined to consider a UN human rights office report that determined the treatment of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang may constitute “crimes against humanity” at a Monday debate of the UN

General Assembly’s human rights committee.

The joint statement called the OHCHR study “an essential complement to the existing evidence of serious and systemic human rights violations in China.”

“Given the gravity of the OHCHR evaluation, we are concerned that China has so far refused to discuss its findings,” it added.

The joint declaration listed mass detentions, monitoring based on ethnicity and religion, limitations on cultural identification and religious practice, mosque and shrine destruction, enforced disappearance, forced labor, family separations, and forced abortions and sterilization in Xinjiang.

“Such serious and systematic abuses of human rights cannot be justified on the premise of counterterrorism,” the governments warned.

The statement said China should release those arbitrarily arrested in Xinjiang, locate those still missing, and help families reunite.

China’s permanent mission to the UN charge d’affaires, Dai Bing, called Xinjiang human rights concerns Western “hype” meant to “contain” China.

According to China Central Television, Dai added, “Xinjiang is only a façade, behind which lies their genuine purpose, namely, to utilize Xinjiang to restrict China and preserve their hegemony.”

Today, their retaliation targets China. He suggested they would target another underdeveloped nation tomorrow.

