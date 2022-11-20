Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • UN should take strong steps in response to North Korea ballistic missiles: G7 nation FMs
UN should take strong steps in response to North Korea ballistic missiles: G7 nation FMs

UN should take strong steps in response to North Korea ballistic missiles: G7 nation FMs

Articles
Advertisement
UN should take strong steps in response to North Korea ballistic missiles: G7 nation FMs

North Korea conducts cruise missile test to show off its nuclear backlash

Advertisement
  • The G7 foreign ministers call for a “united and robust response” to the latest missile launch by North Korea.
  • North Korea conducted a test of a ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland on Friday.
  • The G7 statement called Friday’s nuclear test “reckless” and “another egregious violation” of UN resolutions.
Advertisement

In reaction to the most recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea, the United Nations Security Council must take “strong steps,” according to the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations on Sunday.

At the request of the United States, the Security Council will debate North Korea on Monday, following the latest in a string of missile test launches this year.

The ministers of the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, Britain, France, and Italy said, “(North Korea’s) actions demand a united and robust response by the international community.”

Pyongyang conducted a test of a ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland on Friday, shortly after threatening Washington with “ferocious military responses” if it increased its security presence in the region.

The G7 statement called Friday’s nuclear test “reckless” and “another egregious violation” of United Nations resolutions.

“The unprecedented series of unlawful ballistic missile launches conducted by (North Korea) in 2022 … pose a serious threat to regional and international peace and security,” the G7 statement said, adding that the country “cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear-weapon state”.

Also Read

The US mainland was also within range of North Korea’s ICBM
The US mainland was also within range of North Korea’s ICBM

According to the defense minister of Japan, North Korea has fired off...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story