UN should take strong steps in response to North Korea ballistic missiles: G7 nation FMs

The G7 foreign ministers call for a “united and robust response” to the latest missile launch by North Korea.

North Korea conducted a test of a ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland on Friday.

The G7 statement called Friday’s nuclear test “reckless” and “another egregious violation” of UN resolutions.

In reaction to the most recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea, the United Nations Security Council must take “strong steps,” according to the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations on Sunday.

At the request of the United States, the Security Council will debate North Korea on Monday, following the latest in a string of missile test launches this year.

The ministers of the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, Britain, France, and Italy said, “(North Korea’s) actions demand a united and robust response by the international community.”

Pyongyang conducted a test of a ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland on Friday, shortly after threatening Washington with “ferocious military responses” if it increased its security presence in the region.

The G7 statement called Friday’s nuclear test “reckless” and “another egregious violation” of United Nations resolutions.

“The unprecedented series of unlawful ballistic missile launches conducted by (North Korea) in 2022 … pose a serious threat to regional and international peace and security,” the G7 statement said, adding that the country “cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear-weapon state”.

