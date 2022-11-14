United Nations calls for Russia to take responsibility for its actions in Ukraine

General Assembly calls for Russia to be held accountable for its actions in Ukraine.

Resolutions of the General Assembly are nonbinding, although they carry political weight.

Russia’s U.N. ambassador called the resolution “legally null and illegitimate,” and urged countries to vote against it.

Advertisement

Monday, the United Nations General Assembly called for Russia to be held accountable for its actions in Ukraine, approving a resolution acknowledging that Russia must make reparations to the country.

The resolution, which was supported by 94 of the 193 members of the assembly, stated that Russia, which invaded its neighbor in February, “must bear the legal consequences of all of its internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts.”

The resolution recommends that member nations, in collaboration with Ukraine, establish an international register to document evidence and allegations against Russia.

The resolutions of the General Assembly are nonbinding, although they carry political weight.

Sergiy Kyslytsya, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations, warned the General Assembly prior to the vote that Russia has attacked everything from enterprises to homes and hospitals.

“Ukraine will have the daunting task of rebuilding the country and recovering from this war, but that recovery will never be complete without a sense of justice for the victims of the Russian war. It is time to hold Russia accountable,” Kyslytsya said.

Advertisement

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s U.N. ambassador, told the General Assembly before the vote that the resolution’s provisions are “legally null and illegitimate” and urged countries to vote against it.

Also Read United Nations helicopter crashes in east DR Congo, three injured A United Nations chopper crashed in the Democratic Republic of Congo's North...

“The West is trying to draw out and worsen the conflict and plans to use Russian money for it,” Nebenzia said.

On Monday, fourteen countries, including Russia, China, and Iran, voted against the resolution, while 73 countries, including Brazil, India, and South Africa, abstained. Not every member nation voted.

In March, 141 General Assembly members voted to condemn Russia’s invasion, and in October, 143 members voted to condemn Moscow’s effort to annex portions of Ukraine.

Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that fleeing Russian forces had destroyed vital infrastructure in the important southern city of Kherson.

Advertisement

Moscow denies intentionally targeting people, despite the fact that the assault has reduced Ukrainian cities to ruins and left hundreds dead or injured.

Barbara Woodward, Britain’s U.N. Ambassador, addressed the assembly, “It will take a broad international effort to support Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction in order to build a safe and prosperous future for the Ukrainian people.”

“But only one country, Russia, is responsible for the damage to Ukraine, and it is absolutely right, as this resolution sets out, that Russia pay for that damage.”

Also Read The United States allows Russia’s Lavrov to travel to the United Nations The US has granted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a visa to...