United States citizen kills in Baghdad attack

An American citizen named Stephen Edward Troell has passed away in Baghdad.

Two armed individuals attacked the vehicle in which Troell was riding.

Troell had been a part of a civil society organization teaching English to Iraqi citizens. US officials “stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance”.

Advertisement

Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani said , a citizen of the United States was killed in Baghdad on Monday.

On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the United States Department of State announced that an American citizen named Stephen Edward Troell had passed away in Baghdad. The spokesperson also noted that they “are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death.”

“The timing of the murder of an American citizen in Baghdad puts question marks,” al-Sudani said on Monday, adding: “Security is a red line.”

According to those familiar with the situation, two armed individuals attacked the vehicle in which Troell was riding in the central district of Baghdad.

Troell suffered terrible wounds as a result of the assault and was taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment; nevertheless, he was unable to recover from his injuries and passed away.

There was no instant admission of guilt for the homicide that had taken place.

Advertisement

According to the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, investigations into the attack are currently being carried out by security agencies in Baghdad.

Troell had been a part of a civil society organization in Baghdad that taught English to Iraqi citizens for the previous two years while he was residing there.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we bid farewell to our dear, Stephen Troell, who has always loved Iraq and its people and sought to serve them,” Global English Institute Baghdad, where Troell worked, said in a statement on Tuesday.

US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski expressed her thanks on Twitter Tuesday to “the Iraqi people for their supportive messages following the brutal murder of Steven Troell last night in Baghdad.”

“He was here in a private capacity doing what he loved – working (with) the Iraqi people. My deepest condolences to his wife & young children,” Romanowski wrote.

Advertisement The State Department spokesperson said US officials “stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance” following the incident. Also Read Baghdad protests: more than 100 demonstrators injured Demonstrators loyal to Muqtada al-Sadr broke into the Green Zone for the... Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement