University of California academic workers go on strike throughout all campuses in state

On Monday, tens of thousands of academic workers went on strike throughout all University of California campuses in California, establishing picket lines, disrupting classrooms, and staging loud demonstrations to demand higher wages for teaching assistants and others.

There are around 48,000 academic workers represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) in contract negotiations with the University of California system, however, it is unknown how many went on strike at the ten UC campuses. More than 36,000 union members voted to authorize a strike one month ago, according to the union.

According to its website, the UAW is one of the largest and most diverse unions in North America, having members in practically every economic sector.

Included among the striking employees are those who lecture, grade papers, conduct research, and undertake other responsibilities that are too extensive for individual professors to handle. After negotiations over the weekend failed to result in a contract agreement, members walked off the job on Monday.

Even as strikers set up picket lines and protests on campuses including Berkeley and Los Angeles, the University of California stated that “all campuses will be prepared to ensure continuity of instruction and research.”

“A lot of us came into this because we really love science and the work that we do. However, these working conditions are really hampering our ability to teach and do research in line with the mission of the university,” said Anoop Praturu, a graduate student researcher participating in the UC San Diego picket.

With a starting salary for part-time employees of $24,000 per year, according to the union, its members labor themselves into tremendous debt.

The University of California has announced that it will increase salaries by up to 7.5% for postdoctoral scholars, 7% for academic student employees, 10% for graduate student researchers, and 4% for academic researchers.

Monday’s open address from Executive Vice Chancellor Benjamin Hermalin and Chief People Officer Eugene Whitlock stated, “UC continues to negotiate with the union and is committed to working collaboratively with the UAW to find solutions to outstanding issues.”

