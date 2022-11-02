Advertisement
  US concern over Iranian threats against Saudi Arabia
US concern over Iranian threats against Saudi Arabia

US concern over Iranian threats against Saudi Arabia

US concern over Iranian threats against Saudi Arabia

US concern over Iranian threats against Saudi Arabia

  • The US is concerned about Iran’s threats against Saudi Arabia.
  • Relations between Riyadh and Washington are strained, following the Saudi-led OPEC+ alliance’s decision last month to cut oil output targets.
  • Several senators have urged the White House to halt all cooperation with Riyadh, including arms sales.
The US is concerned about Iran’s threats against Saudi Arabia and will not hesitate to respond if necessary, according to a White House spokesperson on Tuesday.

“We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” said the spokesperson from the National Security Council. “We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.”

The official spoke after the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia had shared intelligence with the US warning of an impending Iranian attack on Saudi targets.

The Saudi government’s media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Hossein Salami, the top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, issued a warning to Saudi leaders on Oct. 20 not to rely on Israel, referring to their “glass palaces.”

Riyadh had approved US-brokered agreements under which two of its Gulf allies would establish ties with Israel in 2020, creating a new regional anti-Iran axis, but it also launched direct talks with Tehran last year in an effort to contain tensions amid Gulf uncertainty about the US’ commitment to the region.

Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for a missile and drone attack on its oil plants in 2019, which Tehran denies. For decades, the region’s leading Sunni Muslim and Shi’ite powers have been at odds, supporting allies fighting proxy wars.

The latest worries come at a time when relations between Riyadh and Washington are strained, following the Saudi-led OPEC+ alliance’s decision last month to cut oil output targets, raising fears of a gasoline price spike in the United States.

President Joe Biden has stated that there will be repercussions for US relations with Riyadh, and several senators have urged the White House to halt all cooperation with Riyadh, including arms sales. Saudi Arabia is heavily reliant on the United States for security.

The US has claimed that Iran has supplied Russia with drones for use in its war against Ukraine, prompting Washington to abandon efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal, which was abandoned by then-President Donald Trump in 2018.

