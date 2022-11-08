US cyber officials says midterm elections haven’t been hacked

US officials “continue to see no specific or credible threat to disrupt election infrastructure”.

US officials “continue to see no specific or credible threat to disrupt election infrastructure” as polls open across the country for the midterm elections, a senior US cybersecurity official told reporters Tuesday morning.

An official from the United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency informed reporters in a background briefing that there has not been any significant hacking activity on Election Day that can be attributed to any one hacker group.

This information was provided by the official.

According to a statement made by a CISA representative, while officials are preparing for the possibility of low-level cyberattacks that could momentarily render state and local websites inaccessible, these attacks will not prohibit voters from casting their ballots.

“We continue to remain in high confidence in the security or resilience of the elections,” the official added.

