US judge rules Covid-19 era Title 42 border expulsion policy unlawful

US District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan wrote in a 49-page judgment that the policy was “arbitrary and capricious” and violates federal regulatory law.

The edict, known as Title 42, was issued by the government of former President Donald Trump in March 2020, at the onset of the COVID epidemic. After assuming office, US President Joe Biden continued to implement the policy, expelling around 2 million migrants, although many were repeat border crossers.

The .S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the directive, but later, under the leadership of Vice President Joe Biden, it was deemed unnecessary for health reasons. However, a federal judge from Louisiana ruled in May that the Biden administration could not terminate it.

In a case brought by asylum-seeking families, Judge Sullivan of the US District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that the policy was “arbitrary and capricious in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.”

