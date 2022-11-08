US, Mexico to strengthen regional markets and business relocalization

Monday’s tweet from Mexico’s economy ministry stated that US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Mexico counterpart discussed strengthening regional markets and encouraged the relocalization of U.S. enterprises to Mexico.

The call takes place days after Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro, who assumed her position in October, spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai about the Mexican energy sector and U.S. corn exports.

