Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
US, Mexico to strengthen regional markets and business relocalization

US, Mexico to strengthen regional markets and business relocalization

Articles
Advertisement
US, Mexico to strengthen regional markets and business relocalization

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo

Advertisement

Monday’s tweet from Mexico’s economy ministry stated that US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Mexico counterpart discussed strengthening regional markets and encouraged the relocalization of U.S. enterprises to Mexico.

The call takes place days after Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro, who assumed her position in October, spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai about the Mexican energy sector and U.S. corn exports.

Also Read

Competitive governers races weighs heavy on abortion, voting rights
Competitive governers races weighs heavy on abortion, voting rights

In almost a dozen states, competitive governors' races will be decided on...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story