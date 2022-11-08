US Midterm Elections 2022 Live Updates

On November 8, 2022, the United States holds its midterm elections. The outcome will have a big effect on the rest of Joe Biden’s two years as president and on the country in general.

What are midterm elections, and who gets elected?

The midterms are held every two years. These elections are for Congress, which is made up of two parts – the House of Representatives and Senate. All seats in the House are up for election, as well as one-third of the Senate. The House makes laws while the Senate can block or approve them.

How does this affect the race for president in 2024?

The midterms could give us a clue as to who might be in the running to be the Republican presidential candidate for 2024. In Florida and Texas, Republican governors Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott hope re-election will spur them on to a bid for the White House.

