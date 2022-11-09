Advertisement
US President Joe Biden hopes US Aid to Ukraine to continue without interruptions

US President Joe Biden

  • Biden expects U.S. aid to Ukraine to continue despite reservations expressed by Republicans.
  • “That is my expectation,” Biden tells a news conference at the White House.
  • Washington has rejected to send some military equipment or support requested by Ukrainian officials, he says.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he expects U.S. aid to Ukraine to continue without interruption despite reservations expressed by Republicans who appear prepared to assume control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“That is my expectation,” Biden told a news conference at the White House when asked if U.S. aid to Ukraine would continue uninterrupted.

“And by the way, we’ve not given Ukraine a blank check,” Biden said, saying Washington had rejected to send some military equipment or support requested by Ukrainian officials, including U.S. planes.

