Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • US university students found dead near campus
US university students found dead near campus

US university students found dead near campus

Articles
Advertisement
US university students found dead near campus

US university students found dead near campus

Advertisement
  • Idaho police are probing the deaths of four university students.
  • They were found in a nearby home.
  • Moscow, Idaho, police said the deaths are homicides.
Advertisement

Idaho police are probing the deaths of four university students found in a nearby home.

Moscow, Idaho, police said the deaths are homicides.

The deaths of the University of Idaho students were found Sunday after police were called about an incapacitated person, city officials said.

No specifics, including cause of death, were available.

The institution cancelled Monday’s classes and will resume on Tuesday.

“With deep sadness, I announce that the university was told today of the deaths of four University of Idaho students residing off-campus,” stated President Scott Green.

Advertisement

After the bodies were located, the institution told students to shelter in place for an hour until authorities deemed the area safe.

Moscow police sought public information for an inquiry.

Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistani-American Tech entrepreneurs urged to boost investment in Pakistan
Pakistani-American Tech entrepreneurs urged to boost investment in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.S., Masood Khan, has called on Pakistani-American...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Roads closed in search for missing mum Nicola Bulley
Roads closed in search for missing mum Nicola Bulley
China may give Russia weapons for Ukraine war, warns US
China may give Russia weapons for Ukraine war, warns US
US is making
US is making "excuses" to escalate war, says Russia
Russia accuses France and other western nations
Russia accuses France and other western nations
China warns U.S. to suffer 'consequences' if it escalates balloon incident
China warns U.S. to suffer 'consequences' if it escalates balloon incident
Senior Israeli ambassador is expelled from the African Union summit, as the dispute intensifies
Senior Israeli ambassador is expelled from the African Union summit, as the dispute intensifies
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story