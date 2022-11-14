US university students found dead near campus

Idaho police are probing the deaths of four university students.

They were found in a nearby home.

Moscow, Idaho, police said the deaths are homicides.

The deaths of the University of Idaho students were found Sunday after police were called about an incapacitated person, city officials said.

No specifics, including cause of death, were available.

The institution cancelled Monday’s classes and will resume on Tuesday.

“With deep sadness, I announce that the university was told today of the deaths of four University of Idaho students residing off-campus,” stated President Scott Green.

After the bodies were located, the institution told students to shelter in place for an hour until authorities deemed the area safe.

Moscow police sought public information for an inquiry.

U of I classes cancelled Nov. 14 to honor student victims. pic.twitter.com/wiuOmST6d1 — University of Idaho (@uidaho) November 14, 2022

