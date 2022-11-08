Vice President Harris spends Election Day in Los Angeles

Kamala Harris will receive regular updates on election news throughout the day from staff in California, Washington, DC, and other Democratic Party officials.

Vice President Kamala Harris awoke this morning in rainy Los Angeles after stating to a gathering of activists Monday night that Democrats will “see victory” while the White House is preparing for potential election day losses.

According to a senior aide to Harris, she continued her morning workout on Tuesday and attended her regular meetings, which included taking part in the president’s daily briefing while in Los Angeles.

The Vice President will receive regular updates on election news throughout the day from a variety of staff in California, the Executive Building in Washington, DC, and other Democratic Party officials who closely monitor midterm election results.

Aides also maintain contact with officials at the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and other Democratic Party organizations.

At 11:00 a.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. ET on Election Day, Harris is expected to call into radio stations for brief interviews intended to increase voter turnout, while her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, joins NARAL Pro-Choice America for a virtual political event on reproductive rights.

Aides are also actively debating if and where Harris might make a public visit on Election Day in Los Angeles, but they are aware of how the vice president’s enormous footprint may hinder local organizers during critical voting hours.

The vice president and second gentleman cast their votes using mail-in ballots that Emhoff promised to deliver following a rally on Monday.

Harris will watch the results in the evening, but her viewing location is still up in the air, and her aides declined to share all of her possibilities.

