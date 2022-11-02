Advertisement
Vladimir Putin threatens to “freeze” grain agreement

Articles
  • Vladimir Putin says Russia reserves the right to renege on the grain agreement if Kiev breaches its commitments.
  • Russia will keep its promise to fulfil its obligation to feed food to the world’s poorest countries regardless of the outcome of the grain deal, he said.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, declared on Wednesday that his country reserves the right to renege on the grain agreement if Kiev betrays its commitments and makes use of the humanitarian corridor for military objectives.

Putin stated that Russia views the written guarantees from Ukraine that were obtained with the aid of Turkey and the UN as sufficient for the resumption of the grain deal.

“In this regard, I have instructed the defense ministry to resume our participation in this work. However, Russia reserves the right to withdraw from these agreements if these guarantees are breached by Ukraine,” Putin said during the meeting with the Security Council.

Putin reaffirmed that Russia will keep its promise to fulfil its obligation to feed food to the world’s poorest countries regardless of the outcome of the grain deal.

