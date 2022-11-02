Vladimir Putin threatens to “freeze” grain agreement

Russia’s grain agreement suspension “deliberately ensures hunger”
Russia's decision to pull out of a grain export arrangement with Ukraine...
Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, declared on Wednesday that his country reserves the right to renege on the grain agreement if Kiev betrays its commitments and makes use of the humanitarian corridor for military objectives.
Putin stated that Russia views the written guarantees from Ukraine that were obtained with the aid of Turkey and the UN as sufficient for the resumption of the grain deal.
“In this regard, I have instructed the defense ministry to resume our participation in this work. However, Russia reserves the right to withdraw from these agreements if these guarantees are breached by Ukraine,” Putin said during the meeting with the Security Council.
Putin reaffirmed that Russia will keep its promise to fulfil its obligation to feed food to the world’s poorest countries regardless of the outcome of the grain deal.
Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.