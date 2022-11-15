Volodymyr Zelensky ignores Russia at G20’s addresses ‘G19’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed world leaders at the G20 summit in Bali.

He asked for a deal to export grain from Ukraine to be extended, and for sanctions against Russia to be lifted.

Also asked for price controls on Russian energy exports so that Russia does not profit from them.

At the G20 summit, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the “G19” world leaders to stop the Russian invasion. This was a clear jab at Moscow.

Leaders at the summit in Bali, Indonesia, watched a video of Mr. Zelensky giving a speech.

Russia is a member of the G20, but President Putin is not in Bali. Instead, he sent Sergei Lavrov, who is in charge of foreign affairs.

Mr. Zelensky also asked for a deal to export grain from Ukraine that was about to end to be extended.

In his speech, Mr. Zelensky said, “I am sure that now is the time to stop the destructive Russian war and that it can be done.”

He laid out a number of plans, such as making sure nuclear and food safety, ending hostilities, and keeping things from getting worse.

He kept calling the leaders the “G19,” leaving out Russia.

The extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal made between the UN and Russia in July, was the most important thing he asked for.

It made sure that Russian warships didn’t stop food exports from leaving Ukrainian ports.

Since the deal started, the UN says, 10 million tonnes of grain and other food have been sent abroad. This has stopped a worldwide food crisis.

However, the agreement will expire on November 19th. Mr Zelensky stated that the agreement should be extended indefinitely, “regardless of when the war ends.”

“The right to food is a fundamental human right,” he said, proposing to expand the agreement to other ports in the Mykolaiv region.

Russia stated on Saturday that no agreement to extend the agreement had been reached.

In exchange for allowing Ukraine to ship food, Russia has demanded that Western sanctions be lifted, allowing Russia to freely export food and fertiliser to global markets.

In addition, Mr Zelensky accused Russia of attempting to “turn the cold into a weapon against millions of people” by bombing key Ukrainian energy infrastructure as winter approaches.

He requested additional military assistance from Ukraine’s allies, as well as price controls on Russian energy exports so that Russia does not profit from them.

“If Russia is trying to deprive Ukraine, Europe and all energy consumers in the world of predictability and price stability, the answer to this should be a forced limitation of export prices for Russia… “That’s fair. If you take something away, the world has the right to take from you,” he said.

