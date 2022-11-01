Walsall robbers left victim in coma to steal £3

Advertisement
Articles
  • Two men attacked a man with bricks and a paving slab in order to steal £3.
  • Victim suffered from learning disabilities and was placed in a coma for three days.
  • Mohammed Ali, 27, and Umair Anys, 19, both from Walsall, sentenced to prison.
Two men were sentenced to prison after attacking a man with bricks and a paving slab in order to steal £3.

The victim, who suffered from learning disabilities, was beaten unconscious and placed in a coma for three days.

Mohammed Ali, 27, and Umair Anys, 19, both from Walsall, were sentenced on October 21 at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

According to PC Jodie Allen of West Midlands Police, the pair “ignored his cries for help.”

Ali, of Caldmore’s Brace Street, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for robbery, while Anys, of Caldmore’s Thorpe Road, was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison for robbery and contempt of court.

A third man was found not guilty of robbery.

The attack occurred on Watery Lane in Caldmore on June 18, 2020, at approximately 22:45 BST.

Anys, who was 17 at the time, was apprehended days after the attack, but Ali was discovered four months later in Newquay, Cornwall. Both denied the charges, but were found guilty in February 2022.

The victim, who was in a coma for three days, was able to return home but is now “scared to go out,” according to police. He now requires additional assistance on a daily basis.

“Ali and Anys carried out a sickening attack on a helpless man for the sake of a phone and few pounds,” PC Allen said.

“We can’t accept violence like this on our streets and we will always pursue those who commit such awful crimes.”

