“I think we’re at a real tipping point. And if those of us who believe in democracy don’t keep pushing, it could tip,” says Karen Ziegler, a long-time Democratic activist in North Carolina.

Democratic voters like Karen are under the impression that the results of 2018 midterm elections will pave the way for Donald Trump to win the presidency in 2020 and beyond. North Carolina is expected to be a major swing state in future presidential elections.

Karen has the impression that the policies advocated by the Republican Party are becoming increasingly radical. She cites local Republicans who have repeated Trump’s baseless allegation that the upcoming election in 2020 was rigged as evidence.

She is of the opinion that the Republican attitude could one day pose a danger to democracy itself. These elections, in her view, constitute a final opportunity to reject the growing polarization and even political violence in the country.

