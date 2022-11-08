Who emerges victorious and take control of Congress

Early indications suggest that Republicans will soon regain majority rule in the House of Representatives.

But the Senate is still too close to call, and only a handful of races are up for grabs.

The results will have huge implications for American politics for the next two years.

Who will win? is a question that everyone wants to know, and the final midterm election polls can help us find an answer. Republicans or Democrats?

It only takes a little math to figure out how it would play out in both chambers.

Only five seats out of the 435 in the House must be won by Republicans in order to gain a majority.

Republicans would only need to win six of the 35 races designated as toss-ups, according to the Cook Political Report, which analyses elections, in order to take control of the majority.

Only 35 of the Senate’s 100 members are up for election this year, and there aren’t many hotly contested contests. Republicans would take over if there was a net change of one seat in their favour.

After these midterm elections, it is certain that Republicans will hold at least one chamber of Congress.

Washington has been under unanimous Democratic control for the past two years, but the balance of power in the city is about to change. For the next two years, American politics will be affected by these four very real implications.

