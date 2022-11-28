Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • World
  • World’s largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii
World’s largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii

World’s largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii

Articles
Advertisement
World’s largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii

World’s largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii

Advertisement
  • Lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities.
  • Alert level for the volcano’s eruption has been raised to its highest rating, “warning,” from its previous status of “advisory”.
  • The most recent eruption started on Sunday night at Moku’weoweo.
Advertisement

For the first time in nearly 40 years, Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, is erupting.

“Lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities,” officials said.

Advertisement

However, the message that was sent out by the United States Geological Service (USGS) warned that the situation might quickly change.

Residents of Hawaii’s Big Island have been advised to maintain vigilance in light of the fact that an ashfall advisory has been issued for the area and its surrounding waterways.

The alert level for the volcano’s eruption has been raised to its highest rating, “warning,” from its previous status of “advisory.”

In March and April of 1984, Mauna Loa had its most recent eruption, which brought lava flows to within 8 kilometres (5.0 miles) of the city of Hilo.

Advertisement

The most recent eruption started on Sunday night at Moku’weoweo, which is the caldera that sits atop the volcano. At the conclusion of an eruption, hollows known as calderas can emerge beneath the top of a volcano.

After a spate of recent earthquakes in the region, including over a dozen tremors measured at greater than 2.5 magnitude on Sunday, there had been a series of warnings that an eruption was probable, and this event was the culmination of those warnings.

“Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly,” the USGS said.

Advertisement

If the eruption migrates beyond the walls of the summit caldera, lava flows could “move rapidly downslope”, it added.

Also Read

Watch: Two Volcanoes Erupt in Russia’s Far East
Watch: Two Volcanoes Erupt in Russia’s Far East

Towering clouds of ash and molten lava are gushing from two volcanoes...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Canada News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Narendra Modi promotes unity as G20 president
Narendra Modi promotes unity as G20 president
Spanish PM targets amid spate of explosive packages
Spanish PM targets amid spate of explosive packages
Landslide in Brazil kills at least 2 individuals
Landslide in Brazil kills at least 2 individuals
US lawmakers accesses to ex president Donald Trump's returns
US lawmakers accesses to ex president Donald Trump's returns
Mumbai men arrests for harassing South Korean live streamer
Mumbai men arrests for harassing South Korean live streamer
China signals eases in Covid policy after mass protests
China signals eases in Covid policy after mass protests
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story