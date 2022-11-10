Advertisement
  Wrestler challenges PM Rishi Sunak to a cage match
Wrestler challenges PM Rishi Sunak to a cage match

Wrestler challenges PM Rishi Sunak to a cage match

Wrestler challenges PM Rishi Sunak to a cage match

Wrestler challenges PM Rishi Sunak to a cage match

  • India’s new Prime Minister has been asked to risk his job, but not in an election.
  • Rishi Sunak is coping with a cost of living issue, a war in Ukraine and cabinet resignations.
  • A prominent independent wrestler has challenged the PM to a steel cage match.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been instructed to risk his job, but not in an election.

Sunak, who came to office last month, is coping with a cost of living issue, a war in Ukraine, and cabinet officials quitting or being asked to resign.

Unexpectedly, a prominent independent wrestler has challenged the PM to a steel cage match.

A man tried to conceal a gun aboard a plane in a chicken’s bum.

Taylor Gibson, aka Effy, will visit North Wrestling in Newcastle and TNT Wrestling in Liverpool next month.

The 32-year-old posted the challenge on Twitter before his UK trip.

“I’m returning to the UK for a reason,” he remarked. Eliminating Boris was smart.

Liz Truss was trash and knew it.

I’m returning to the UK to challenge Rishi Sunak to a cage match.

“I’ll beat you in a cage match, become PM, and abolish the UK.”

“Then we’ll go back to anarchy in the UK, except without the Sex Pistols being a conglomerate and corporate organisation. “Tories, watch out, because I’ll make you f**k off.”

The Daily Star has contacted Sunak’s team for comment.

He wouldn’t be the first MP to fight, though.

Paul Bristow challenged Joey Scott in Peterborough in 2020.

Although there wasn’t a contest, Bristow fought Scott and lost.

Bristow later became a referee in Scott’s bout to ensure he lost.

Ukraine’s climate change urgency: Rishi Sunak
Ukraine’s climate change urgency: Rishi Sunak

The war in Ukraine requires speedier climate action. 120 leaders are discussing...

