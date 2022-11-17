Xi Jinping lectures Trudeau about leaks

Xi Jinping was seen Wednesday chiding Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping was seen Wednesday chiding Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over “leaked” discussions.

Xi spoke Mandarin with Trudeau at the G20 conference in Indonesia. His words were less pleasant in English.

Xi’s interpreter remarked, “Everything we discussed was released to the press.”

Xi spoke again as Trudeau nodded. The translator added, “But that’s not how we talked.”

“If you’re sincere, we’ll have a respectful dialogue,” Xi says Trudeau in Mandarin.

Trudeau cuts off Xi’s interpreter when he says “If you were sincere.”

“We will continue to work constructively together, but we will differ in some areas,” Trudeau added.

The video translator for Xi said, “Let’s build the conditions first.” The Chinese leader then shook Trudeau’s hand and left.

The exchange shows how Xi, whose public appearances are scripted, interacts with other leaders.

Xi wants to restore China’s global prominence at the Bali summit after a three-year hiatus.

China’s relations with U.S. allies have deteriorated in recent years due to geopolitical tensions, economic disagreements, and the Covid-19 epidemic, as well as Beijing’s growing relationship with Moscow despite Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Xi met with US Vice President Joe Biden on Monday to repair relationships. He met with leaders from Australia, France, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, Senegal, Argentina, Indonesia, and South Korea.

The snub may be related to Canada’s rocky relationship with Huawei since Meng Wanzhou was detained in 2018. Nine days later, China seized two Canadians.

2021 saw all three releases.

