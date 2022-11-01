Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Zelensky meets with top energy official for the European Commission in Kyiv
Zelensky meets with top energy official for the European Commission in Kyiv

Zelensky meets with top energy official for the European Commission in Kyiv

Articles
Advertisement
Zelensky meets with top energy official for the European Commission in Kyiv

Zelensky meets with top energy official for the European Commission in Kyiv

Advertisement
  • Zelensky thanked Simson for helping Ukraine join the European energy grid ENTSO-E.
  • About 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been damaged by Russian missile and drone attacks.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with Kadri Simson, who is in charge of energy for the European Commission.

Advertisement

Zelensky thanked Simson for coming to Ukraine at a time when Russian missiles and drones are “massively attacking” the country’s energy infrastructure, according to a statement from the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The two talked about what else could be done to protect Ukraine’s energy security in the face of Russia’s ongoing missile and drone attacks, which have seriously damaged about 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

According to the statement, Zelensky talked in detail about what Ukraine needs to fix its energy infrastructure and asked the European Commission to help coordinate help from EU member states.

Zelensky also talked about Simson’s role in helping Ukraine join the European energy grid ENTSO-E. Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine was sending energy to Europe, so Simson’s help was important.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, due to the strikes of missiles and kamikaze drones by the Russian Federation on our energy system, we have suspended this process,” Zelensky said. “But I am sure that we will restore everything, and in a calmer time, when the situation in our energy system will be stabilized, we will continue exporting electricity to Europe.

Also Read

Putin halts Black Sea grain exports
Putin halts Black Sea grain exports

Russia will suspend participation in a pact. It will allow Ukrainian vessels...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Delhi police detains two in railway recruitment scam
Delhi police detains two in railway recruitment scam
Turkey reports at least 120 aftershocks following large earthquake
Turkey reports at least 120 aftershocks following large earthquake
Austria to send aid to Turkey following second earthquake
Austria to send aid to Turkey following second earthquake
Turkey, Syria death toll exceeds 1,900 following large earthquake
Turkey, Syria death toll exceeds 1,900 following large earthquake
Epsom head Pattison found dead with husband and daughter
Epsom head Pattison found dead with husband and daughter
Earthquake in Turkey & Syria live update: Toll rises to over 2,600
Earthquake in Turkey & Syria live update: Toll rises to over 2,600
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story