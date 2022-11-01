Zelensky meets with top energy official for the European Commission in Kyiv

Zelensky thanked Simson for helping Ukraine join the European energy grid ENTSO-E.

About 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been damaged by Russian missile and drone attacks.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with Kadri Simson, who is in charge of energy for the European Commission.

Zelensky thanked Simson for coming to Ukraine at a time when Russian missiles and drones are “massively attacking” the country’s energy infrastructure, according to a statement from the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The two talked about what else could be done to protect Ukraine’s energy security in the face of Russia’s ongoing missile and drone attacks, which have seriously damaged about 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

According to the statement, Zelensky talked in detail about what Ukraine needs to fix its energy infrastructure and asked the European Commission to help coordinate help from EU member states.

Zelensky also talked about Simson’s role in helping Ukraine join the European energy grid ENTSO-E. Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine was sending energy to Europe, so Simson’s help was important.

Advertisement "Unfortunately, due to the strikes of missiles and kamikaze drones by the Russian Federation on our energy system, we have suspended this process," Zelensky said. "But I am sure that we will restore everything, and in a calmer time, when the situation in our energy system will be stabilized, we will continue exporting electricity to Europe.