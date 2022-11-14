Zelensky: Russia committed war crimes in Kherson

Investigators have found more than 400 war crimes in Kherson.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says investigators have found more than 400 war crimes in Kherson.

Mr. Zelensky reported finding citizens and military.

BBC couldn’t verify the claims. Moscow denies targeting civilians.

Ukrainian authorities imposed a curfew and limited transit in and out of Kherson.

Mr. Zelensky said in his nightly video message that the Russian troops committed the same atrocities in Kherson as in other parts of Ukraine.

“We’ll catch every murderer. Definitely.”

Bucha, Izyum, and Mariupol have found mass graves since the war began. Ukraine has blamed Russian troops.

A UN commission said last month that war crimes were committed in Ukraine and that Russian soldiers were responsible for “most” human rights breaches at the start of the incursion.

Kherson is the only regional capital Russia has conquered since February.

In September, President Vladimir Putin designated the region and three others to be Russian.

Friday, Ukrainian army liberated Kherson. Flag-waving Ukrainians hugged and kissed Kyiv’s military.

After 30,000 Russian forces withdrew, Kherson’s administration returned.

Ukrainians saw it as a national win and Kremlin humiliation on par with the March Russian retreat from Kyiv outskirts.

Some Russian soldiers may have remained in disguise, and accomplices who supported them during the occupation may be charged.

Mr. Zelensky claimed detention of Russian servicemen and mercenaries “left behind” and neutralization of saboteurs are ongoing.

Internet, TV, electricity, and water will be restored “as quickly as possible,” he stated.

Russian troops, now dug in across the Dnipro, may resume shelling.

Kherson has restricted river travel from November 13-19.

Locals who fled have been cautioned not to return until their homes are cleared of mines and booby traps.

Kherson governor Yaroslav Yanushevych warned residents to avoid crowded venues and the city center on Monday.

17:00-08:00 was the overnight curfew (15:00 to 06:00 GMT).

