Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • World
  • Zhengzhou, China’s iPhone factory, ends Covid lockdown
Zhengzhou, China’s iPhone factory, ends Covid lockdown

Zhengzhou, China’s iPhone factory, ends Covid lockdown

Articles
Advertisement
Zhengzhou, China’s iPhone factory, ends Covid lockdown

Zhengzhou, China’s iPhone factory, ends Covid lockdown

Advertisement
  • A five-day Covid shutdown in Zhengzhou, central China has been lifted, providing much-needed relief for Apple.
  • Zhengzhou is the location of the largest iPhone manufacturing in the world.
  • The complex is owned by Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn and employs over 200,000 people.
Advertisement

A five-day Covid shutdown in Zhengzhou, central China, the location of the largest iPhone manufacturing in the world, has been lifted, according to analysts, providing much-needed relief for both Apple and its primary supplier Foxconn.

The “iPhone City” complex in Zhengzhou, which is owned by the Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn, employs over 200,000 people to produce goods for Apple (AAPL), including the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

On Friday, the city imposed a five-day lockdown on its metropolitan areas due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

On Wednesday, local officials reportedly eased lockdowns in a number of Guangzhou neighborhoods, according to Chinese state media. After locals and police battled on Tuesday, the earlier this month imposed limits on the manufacturing and transportation center were loosened.

Social media users have posted videos of locals yelling “remove the lockdown.”

The enormous site owned by Foxconn is separate from Zhengzhou’s metropolitan areas. The closure, according to observers, would have hurt efforts to resume production at the campus, the scene of a violent workers’ uprising last week.

Advertisement

“This is some good news in a dark storm for Cupertino,” Daniel Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, told media, referring to the California city where Apple is based.

“There is a lot of heavy lifting ahead for Apple to ramp back up the factories.”

Ives calculates that Apple was losing about $1 billion in sales of iPhones each week as a result of the continued supply issues at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou campus.

The issues began in October when staff members abandoned the campus in Zhengzhou, the administrative center of the central province of Henan, out of concern over Covid.

As a result of the staff shortage, bonuses were provided to employees.

However, when the recently hired personnel claimed management had broken their promises, there were protests last week.

Advertisement

The workers eventually received monetary offers to leave after fighting with the security guards.

According to analysts, Foxconn’s production issues will hasten the supply chain’s migration away from China and toward nations like India.

ATF International Securities analyst named Ming-Chi Kuo said that iPhone shipments in the current October to December quarter could be 20% lower than anticipated in a post on social media.

According to him, the Zhengzhou plant’s average capacity utilization rate was only around 20% in November and was projected to increase to 30% to 40% in December.

Kuo estimates that the total number of iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max shipments in the current quarter would be 15 million to 20 million less than initially projected.

He continued, “Apple’s overall iPhone revenue in the current holiday quarter may be 20% to 30% lower than investors’ estimates because to the high price of the iPhone 14 Pro series.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Chinese media reports angry protests at Zhengzhou iPhone factory
Chinese media reports angry protests at Zhengzhou iPhone factory

Protests have broken out at the largest iPhone manufacturing in the world...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the China News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
UN: Myanmar troops 'destroy' opposition with death penalty
UN: Myanmar troops 'destroy' opposition with death penalty
The US unveiled the $700 million B-21 nuclear bomber
The US unveiled the $700 million B-21 nuclear bomber
Democrats vote to change 2024 nomination process
Democrats vote to change 2024 nomination process
US captive in Russia contacts family
US captive in Russia contacts family
Palestine will deport a lawyer to France from Jerusalem
Palestine will deport a lawyer to France from Jerusalem
Brit nominee Pa Salieu jails for Coventry violent disorder
Brit nominee Pa Salieu jails for Coventry violent disorder
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story