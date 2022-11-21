Zuma is sent back to prison

South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal ordered that former President Jacob Zuma should return to prison to fulfill his contempt of court term.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison last year for defying a court order to testify at a government corruption inquiry during his almost decade-long presidency, which ended in 2018 when Cyril Ramaphosa replaced him.

Zuma was freed on medical parole in September 2021. The supreme court overturned his release in December and sent him back to prison.

Zuma challenged the ruling, and a judge ruled on Monday, a month after his prison term ended.

“Mr. Zuma hasn’t finished serving his sentence. Supreme Court of Appeal: He must return to Escourt Correctional Centre.

The court rejected the department’s assertion that Zuma’s term ended while the appeal was pending.

It also found that the former national commissioner of correctional services unlawfully granted Zuma medical release against the advice of a specialized board.

“The commissioner’s decision was improper and unconstitutional on any basis. “The high court correctly overturned it,” the ruling said.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation didn’t answer promptly. The department of corrections is studying the ruling and will likely reply later.

