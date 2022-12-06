Antony Blinken warns against Russia’s “phony off-ramp”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cautioned Russia against trying to fake an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cautioned Russia against trying to fake an end to the conflict in Ukraine because that would just allow Russian forces to regroup and re-attack Ukraine.

“One of the things that you can imagine is the Russians trying to find an off-ramp that would be a phony off-ramp by which I mean, let’s have a ceasefire, let’s just freeze things in place, get a frozen conflict, never negotiate about the territory that they have seized, and continue to hold.

Rest, refit, regroup, re-attack,” Blinken said at a Wall Street Journal event on Monday night.

Blinken explained that such a situation could occur if Russia fails in trying to “get the Ukrainian people to throw up their hands,” which is possible because of the incredible resilience the Ukrainians have shown.

"This will end, and it will end almost certainly with diplomacy with a negotiation. But what I think we have to see is a just and durable peace. Not a phony peace," Blinken said.