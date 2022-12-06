Antony Blinken warns against Russia’s “phony off-ramp”

Antony Blinken is concerns about Rwandan human rights
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame...
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cautioned Russia against trying to fake an end to the conflict in Ukraine because that would just allow Russian forces to regroup and re-attack Ukraine.
“This will end, and it will end almost certainly with diplomacy with a negotiation. But what I think we have to see is a just and durable peace. Not a phony peace,” Blinken said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cautioned Russia against trying to fake an end to the conflict in Ukraine because that would just allow Russian forces to regroup and re-attack Ukraine.
“You get forces that are barely trained, poorly equipped, not winterized, who are thrown into this mix,” he said. “And it’s terrible. But they’re also not, generally speaking, particularly effective units.”
Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, US News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.