At Jiang Zemin’s memorial service, China’s Xi Jinping calls for unity

In response to an unprecedented outpouring of discontent over his zero-Covid policy and autocratic control, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the nation to rally behind his leadership as he spoke at a memorial event for former leader Jiang Zemin.
Jiang, who passed away last Wednesday at the age of 96, received a farewell tribute from hundreds of China’s political and military heavyweights at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People under Xi’s leadership.
The service, which was live-broadcast on national television, concluded a week of remembrances for Jiang, who passed away in Shanghai from leukaemia and multiple organ failure at a time when China was extremely sensitive.
In the largest demonstrations since the Tiananmen pro-democracy movement of 1989, which came just before Jiang came to power, thousands of people demonstrated against the harsh Covid restrictions the weekend before he died.
In a sombre speech, Xi hailed Jiang as “an outstanding leader with high prestige” and “a long-tested communist fighter,” calling his death an “incalculable loss” for the country.
