At Jiang Zemin’s memorial service, China’s Xi Jinping calls for unity

In response to an unprecedented outpouring of discontent over his zero-Covid policy and autocratic control, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the nation to rally behind his leadership as he spoke at a memorial event for former leader Jiang Zemin.

Jiang, who passed away last Wednesday at the age of 96, received a farewell tribute from hundreds of China’s political and military heavyweights at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People under Xi’s leadership.

The service, which was live-broadcast on national television, concluded a week of remembrances for Jiang, who passed away in Shanghai from leukaemia and multiple organ failure at a time when China was extremely sensitive.

In the largest demonstrations since the Tiananmen pro-democracy movement of 1989, which came just before Jiang came to power, thousands of people demonstrated against the harsh Covid restrictions the weekend before he died.

In a sombre speech, Xi hailed Jiang as “an outstanding leader with high prestige” and “a long-tested communist fighter,” calling his death an “incalculable loss” for the country.

Standing before a giant picture of Jiang and a row of white chrysanthemum wreaths, Xi called on the nation to "turn grief into strength."

"The entire party, the entire army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country must unite more closely around the party's central leadership" to achieve great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, he said.

As people observed three minutes of quiet, sirens sounded around the nation. The official period of silence saw a halt to trading in the stock, currency, and bond markets, and Tuesday saw a ban on public entertainment, including certain well-liked online games.

Young protesters demanded an end to Covid lockdowns and Xi's restrictive measures, from ever-tighter censorship to all-encompassing ideological controls. It was a stark contrast to the recent raucous protest scenes. The boldest political defiance came from Shanghai, where crowds openly called for Xi to "step down" for two consecutive nights. The site of the Shanghai protests is just a stone's throw from the Huadong Hospital, where Jiang died.

Observers had cautioned that Jiang's death could rekindle protests given China's history of people taking to the streets to mourn the deaths of previous leaders while airing their grievances against ruling governments. But as China's security forces had already acted quickly to put an end to public protests in key cities with a significant police presence as well as a surveillance and intimidation campaign, his killing didn't provoke a clear outpouring of rage.

After the nation's senior health official proclaimed that the nation's pandemic controls had reached a "new stage and mission," local authorities likewise began loosening some Covid limits. As of Monday, the criteria for negative Covid testing on public transportation have been eliminated in more than 20 cities, including Beijing and Shanghai. Beijing further reduced regulations on Tuesday, removing the need for tests to enter offices, malls, housing developments, and airports. However, the requirement still applies to restaurants, gyms, and indoor entertainment facilities.