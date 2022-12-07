Biden administration blacklists 24 firms for aiding Russian military

The Biden administration put 24 firms on an export control list.

The Commerce Department added entities based in several different countries.

The list includes firms that aided Russia’s military.

The Biden administration put 24 firms on an export control list Wednesday for aiding Russia’s military or defense industrial base, Pakistan’s nuclear activities, or an Iranian electronics company.

The Commerce Department added entities based in Latvia, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore, and Switzerland due to national security and foreign policy concerns.

Fiber Optic Solutions in Latvia makes fiber optic gyroscopes and other equipment, and AO Kraftway Corporation PSC is one of Russia’s leading IT firms. According to the corporation, it manufactures and sells a variety of IT solutions, including hardware production.

Also on the list are Russian AO Scientific Research Center for Electronic Computing, LLC Fibersense, and Scientific Production Company Optolin, Milandr EK OOO, Milandr ICC JSC, Milur IS, OOO, (OOO) Microelectronic Production Complex (MPK) Milandr, Ruselectronics JSC, and Swiss-based Milur SA.

The Commerce Department also included four trading and supply firms in Singapore for supplying or attempting to provide an Iranian electronics company Pardazan System Namad Arman (PASNA), which the U.S. Treasury sanctioned in 2018.

The Biden administration also added ten Pakistani and United Arab Emirates-based companies that, according to the administration, pose unacceptable risks of using or diverting items for Pakistan’s unguarded nuclear activities or are involved in Pakistan’s “nuclear activities and missile proliferation-related activities.”

None of the companies could be reached immediately for comment.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the U.S. has used export controls and the entity list to punish companies for supporting the Russian military and to restrict foreign technology to Russia.

Before exporting to companies added to the list, U.S. suppliers must secure a special, difficult-to-obtain authorization.

