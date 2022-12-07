Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • World
  • Canada introduces new coins with Queen Elizabeth engravement
Canada introduces new coins with Queen Elizabeth engravement

Canada introduces new coins with Queen Elizabeth engravement

Articles
Advertisement
Canada introduces new coins with Queen Elizabeth engravement

New Canadian coin

Advertisement
  • The C$2 coin will enter circulation later in December with a picture of Queen Elizabeth.
  • Nearly 5 million of these coins will gradually enter circulation.
  • The composition of the new nickel-plated steel coin has not altered.
Advertisement

The Royal Canadian Mint has designed a unique, black-ringed C$2 coin to honor Queen Elizabeth, whose death in September sparked an outpouring of sympathy in Canada and had collectors scurrying to purchase rare coins and bills featuring her likeness.

The C$2 coin, Canada’s highest denomination currency, will enter circulation later in December with a picture of Queen Elizabeth by Susanna Blunt and a polar bear design by Brent Townsend, the mint announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Canadians refer to the C$2 coin as a toonie, a play on the ‘loonie’ moniker for the Canadian dollar coin, which depicts a loon.

The composition of the new nickel-plated steel coin has not altered, but the two-sided black outside ring distinguishes it from conventional Canadian $2 coins. Nearly 5 million of these coins will gradually enter circulation as banks replenish their monetary inventory, according to the mint.

Elizabeth served as Canada’s head of state for seventy years, and the country celebrated a 10-day period of mourning following her passing. During her reign, she visited Canada more than any other country.

“Our special C$2 circulation coin offers Canadians a way to remember her,” said Royal Canadian Mint (MNT.TO) Chief Executive Officer Marie Lemay, adding that Queen Elizabeth was the only monarch most Canadians had ever known.

Advertisement

As a result of the queen’s passing, collectors scrambled to acquire rare coins and bills featuring her likeness, despite the fact that her image will stay on Commonwealth currency for years to come.

until 1982, Canada remained a part of the British Empire. It remains a member of the Commonwealth, which consists of former empire countries ruled by the British monarch.

Also Read

King Charles, Camilla send storm-hit Canada a kind message
King Charles, Camilla send storm-hit Canada a kind message

Britain's new queen sent a heartfelt letter to Mary Simon, Governor General...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
US Supreme Court hears case that could amend election laws
US Supreme Court hears case that could amend election laws
Juul Labs accepts thousands of US settlements related to vaping
Juul Labs accepts thousands of US settlements related to vaping
Iraqi activist arrests for 'insulting' Iran-backed militia
Iraqi activist arrests for 'insulting' Iran-backed militia
German
German "crackpots" movement becomes deadly and radical
D’banj arrestes by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency
D’banj arrestes by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency
Spanish train collision outside Barcelona injures dozens
Spanish train collision outside Barcelona injures dozens
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story