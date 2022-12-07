Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • World
  • December 7 marks National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
December 7 marks National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

December 7 marks National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Articles
Advertisement
December 7 marks National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

December 7 marks National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Advertisement
  • Dec 7 marks National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
  • 2,403 Americans died when the Japanese attacked a U.S. naval installation in Hawaii.
  • Flag of the United States will be lowered to half-staff all across the country.

December 7 marks National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. 2,403 American service members and civilians were killed when Japanese military launched attack on U.S. naval base in Hawaii. Flag of the United States will be lowered to half-staff all across the country.

7th Dec marks National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and the 81st anniversary of the attack in Hawaii.

2,403 American service members and civilians were killed when the Japanese military launched a surprise attack on the American naval base in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

According to the National Parks Service, the attack, which also destroyed aircraft and navy boats, injured more than 1,100 people.

The United States entered World War II as a direct result of Congress’s decision to declare war on Japan the following day.

The then-President of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt, memorably referred to December 7, 1941 as “a date which will live in infamy” when speaking to a joint session of Congress.

Advertisement

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day has been observed annually on December 7 since it was declared as such by Congress in 1994.

Commemorations are held in Hawaii as well as in other states. In remembrance of the occasion, the flag of the United States will be lowered to half-staff all across the country.

A reflective look back at the incident and the memorial services held in sad honor of those who perished is presented here.

Also Read

A sailor killed at Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest finally
A sailor killed at Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest finally

Herbert "Bert" Jacobson was killed on the USS Oklahoma during World War...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Full ‘cold moon’ shines bright and eclipses Mars in rare event
Full ‘cold moon’ shines bright and eclipses Mars in rare event
Volodymyr Zelensky presents Ukrainian honor to American fighter
Volodymyr Zelensky presents Ukrainian honor to American fighter
Two ex-police officers detained over deadly Halloween crush
Two ex-police officers detained over deadly Halloween crush
Prince Heinrich XIII plotted to overthrow German government
Prince Heinrich XIII plotted to overthrow German government
Child taken into custody by health officials over anti-vax blood case
Child taken into custody by health officials over anti-vax blood case
During strikes, ambulances will respond 'life-threatening' calls
During strikes, ambulances will respond 'life-threatening' calls
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story