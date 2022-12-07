Dec 7 marks National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

December 7 marks National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. 2,403 American service members and civilians were killed when Japanese military launched attack on U.S. naval base in Hawaii. Flag of the United States will be lowered to half-staff all across the country.

2,403 American service members and civilians were killed when the Japanese military launched a surprise attack on the American naval base in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

According to the National Parks Service, the attack, which also destroyed aircraft and navy boats, injured more than 1,100 people.

The United States entered World War II as a direct result of Congress’s decision to declare war on Japan the following day.

The then-President of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt, memorably referred to December 7, 1941 as “a date which will live in infamy” when speaking to a joint session of Congress.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day has been observed annually on December 7 since it was declared as such by Congress in 1994.

Commemorations are held in Hawaii as well as in other states. In remembrance of the occasion, the flag of the United States will be lowered to half-staff all across the country.

A reflective look back at the incident and the memorial services held in sad honor of those who perished is presented here.

