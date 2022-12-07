Democrat Georgia’s Raphael Warnock wins runoff

Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election.

Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election, giving his party a Senate majority for the rest of President Joe Biden’s tenure.

With Warnock’s win on Tuesday, Democrats will have a 51-49 Senate majority, up from 50-50 after Fetterman’s win in Pennsylvania.

Republicans won the House of Representatives, creating a split government.

Georgia is now a battleground state for the 2024 presidential election.

Democrats have won three Senate seats in the state in the past two years, and Biden carried it in 2020.

Walker’s loss is a setback for former US President Donald Trump’s 2024 White House bid. The former president endorsed Walker and hundreds of other high-profile Republicans in the midterms, but he had a mixed record in his most difficult races.

Walker’s campaign was marred by gaffes and charges from ex-girlfriends that he paid for their abortions, despite campaigning to criminalize the operation.

Accusations are refuted.

More than $400 million was spent on the race, making it the most costly of the 2022 midterms. His victory marks the third Senate gain for Democrats in Georgia in the last two years, propelled by a significant Black population and the diverse Atlanta suburbs.

Georgia voters reelected Republican Governor Brian Kemp and an all-Republican slate of statewide constitutional officers.

“I’ll work with everyone to get things done for Georgia,” Warnock, the state’s first Black senator, said during his campaign, a nod to the state’s historically conservative tilt and his desire to win over Republican-leaning independents and moderate Republicans in a midterm election year.

Warnock, 53, emphasized his own ideals as senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

Atlanta voter Tom Callaway hailed the GOP’s strength in Georgia and stated he voted for Kemp.

He voted for Warnock because he didn’t think Walker was qualified to be a senator.

“I didn’t think he had a belief statement or a logical campaign,” Callaway remarked.

