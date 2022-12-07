Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • World
  • EU says Cochlear’s Oticon poses threat to competition, will examine
EU says Cochlear’s Oticon poses threat to competition, will examine

EU says Cochlear’s Oticon poses threat to competition, will examine

Articles
Advertisement
EU says Cochlear’s Oticon poses threat to competition, will examine

European Union flag

Advertisement
  • EU antitrust officials cautioned that Cochlear’s acquisition of Demant poses a substantial danger.
  • EU’s competition enforcer has adopted a more severe stance.
  • 13 European nations had demands from the European Commission to examine the $120 million transaction.
Advertisement

EU antitrust officials cautioned Wednesday that Australian hearing device manufacturer Cochlear’s (COH.AX) acquisition of Copenhagen-based Demant’s hearing implants business Oticon poses a substantial danger to the European market.

Following demands from 13 European nations, the European Commission stated that it would examine the 850 million Danish crown ($120 million) transaction despite the fact that it falls below the threshold for EU examination.

In recent years, the EU’s competition enforcer has adopted a more severe stance toward mergers that do not meet its requirements for scrutiny, out of concern that even small transactions can undermine competition in the absence of adequate remedies.

“The transaction threatens to significantly affect competition in the market for cochlear implants and bone conduction solutions in the EEA (European Economic Area) and in the referring countries,” the Commission said.

It stated that it is in the greatest position to assess the potential cross-border impacts of the transaction.

Cochlear must now seek EU approval before concluding the transaction.

Advertisement

Cochlear announced on Wednesday that the British competition watchdog has given the companies until December 13 to assuage its worries regarding the supply of bone conduction systems in Britain. The agency has no concerns regarding the availability of cochlear implants.

Cochlear reported last week that the Australian antitrust authorities have warned that the purchase is likely to significantly reduce competition in the supply of non-surgical bone conduction devices in Australia, with a final decision scheduled for March 16.

Also Read

European Union to add aid for Ukraine in 2023 budget
European Union to add aid for Ukraine in 2023 budget

The move is likely to make the ties between the 27-nation bloc...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Britain approves first deep coal mine in decades
Britain approves first deep coal mine in decades
US Supreme Court hears case that could amend election laws
US Supreme Court hears case that could amend election laws
Juul Labs accepts thousands of US settlements related to vaping
Juul Labs accepts thousands of US settlements related to vaping
Iraqi activist arrests for 'insulting' Iran-backed militia
Iraqi activist arrests for 'insulting' Iran-backed militia
German
German "crackpots" movement becomes deadly and radical
D’banj arrestes by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency
D’banj arrestes by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story