German police arrests 25 people over planning against government

In raids conducted across Germany, 25 people were detained on suspicion of plotting to overthrow the government.

According to sources in Germany, the far-right and ex-military organization intended to storm the Reichstag and take control.

They claim that Heinrich XIII, a 71-year-old German man, played a key role in their scheme.

He is one of two alleged ringleaders among those detained in 11 German states, according to federal authorities.

The radical Reichsbürger [Citizens of the Reich] movement, which German authorities have long targeted for violent attacks and racial conspiracy theories, is rumoured to be among the plotters. They also refuse to acknowledge the state of modern Germany.

An estimated 50 men and women are thought to have been a part of the gang that allegedly intended to destroy the republic and replace it with the Second Reich, an empire modelled after Germany in 1871.

A spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor’s office stated, “We don’t yet have a name for this organisation.

According to the German DPA news agency, there were raids over most of the nation, and two persons were detained in Austria and Italy. Later in the day, questions would be asked of those who had been detained.

Following a significant anti-terror operation, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann stated that an alleged “armed attack on constitutional bodies was planned.”

The organisation, according to the federal prosecutor, has been preparing for a bloody takeover since November 2021.

According to accounts, former military personnel played a substantial role in the coup plan. Former elite soldiers from specialised units were among them.

The federal prosecutor’s office said that the conspirators had already developed preparations for taking control of Germany. Members understood that using “military tactics and violence against state leaders,” which included killing people, was the only way to achieve their objectives.

According to public broadcaster ZDF, Prince Heinrich was the group’s leader, and a former far-right Bundestag member who was also involved in the conspiracy was set up to be appointed as the group’s justice minister.

