Germany detains 25 alleged coup plotters

German police have detained 25 persons in a plot-to-topple-the-government probe.

Suspects allegedly plotted an invasion of the Reichstag and a grab of power on “Day X”.

Germany detained across 25 people were as part of an investigation into allegations that they were conspiring to overthrow the government.

Advertisement

According to the allegations, the group of far-right activists and former military officials plotted an invasion of the Reichstag and a grab of power on “Day X.”

They assert that one Heinrich XIII, a member of an ancient and illustrious aristocratic family, was instrumental in the execution of their plan.

According to the federal authorities, he is one of two alleged ringleaders among individuals who have been held in 11 different states in Germany.

According to reports, one of the conspirators is the extremist Reichsbürger movement, also known as Citizens of the Reich. This group has been on the German police’s radar for a long time due to violent acts as well as racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Additionally, they refuse to accept the current nation-state of Germany.

Other suspects came from the QAnon movement, which adheres to the theory that the leadership of their country is exercised by a fictitious “deep state” that is comprised of shadowy organizations that pull the political strings. This theory has been at the center of a number of high-profile political scandals in recent years.

The people of Germany were given the assurance by Nancy Faeser, the German minister of the interior, that the authorities would respond with the full power of the law “against the enemies of democracy.”

Advertisement

Also Read School girl killed by knife attacker in Germany A man with a knife attacked two girls, ages 13 and 14,...