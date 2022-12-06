Indian men jails for rape and murder of Latvian tourist

An Indian court has sentenced two men to life in prison for raping and murdering a Latvian tourist.

The 33-year-old woman vanished from a resort in the southern state of Kerala in 2018.

Her body was discovered 38 days later in a remote mangrove.

Two men were detained for raping and killing her, one of them was a tour guide.

On Tuesday, they were convicted guilty by a sessions court in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram (formerly Trivandrum).

The Latvian tourist was enticed in by marijuana, and Umesh, 32, and Udayakumar, 28, “drugged her heavily” before raping her, according to the court, which started the trial six months ago.

In accordance with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, both of them were also found guilty of selling and abusing illegal substances.

The court said that the men would remain in jail “until the end of their biological life”. Advertisement

The men pled not guilty in court despite the fact that the police said they had admitted guilt. The victim’s sister, who had launched an online search effort after the police were unable to find her, was able to follow the court proceedings online from Dublin. The sisters had travelled to Kerala, a well-known tourist destination, together in order to receive treatment at a traditional Ayurvedic medical facility. Advertisement Two fishermen discovered the woman’s headless body and decomposing body on April 21 in a nearby forest. Since a young lady was gangraped and killed in 2012 on a Delhi bus, there has been increased scrutiny of sexual assault in that country. The horrible act sparked widespread indignation throughout the nation and compelled the government to pass stricter anti-rape legislation, which occasionally included the death penalty. But detractors assert that the frequency of sexual offences against women has not decreased despite all the media attention and new regulations. Also Read Mumbai men arrests for harassing South Korean live streamer Hyoojeong Park, also known as Mhyochi, was live-streaming a video in Mumbai,... Advertisement