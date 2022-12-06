Indonesia bans extramarital sex

Indonesian TikTok merchants sell hijab, handbags
“What if there’s one family member who has a problem with me and decides to send me to jail?
“I think living together or having sex outside of marriage is not a crime. In my religion, it’s considered a sin. But I don’t think the criminal code should be based on a certain religion.”
She said she had joined the nationwide protests in 2019 when the law had first been broached. She took the sign: “For the right to cuddle, I took to the streets.”
However, the new code of over 600 articles was unanimously approved by parliament on Tuesday.
Rights organizations claim that the new rules disproportionately harm women, LGBT people, and racial minorities.
Many businesses had also opposed the law, claiming that it impeded investment and tourism. However, politicians have praised the revision of regulations that date back to Dutch colonial control.
“It is time for us to make a historical decision on the penal code amendment and to leave the colonial criminal code we inherited behind,” law minister Yasonna Laoly told parliament.
Human Rights Watch’s Asia Director Elaine Pearson told Media it was a “huge setback for a country that has tried to portray itself as a modern Muslim democracy”.
The group’s Jakarta-based researcher, Andreas Harsano, said there were millions of couples in Indonesia without marriage certificates “especially among Indigenous peoples or Muslims in rural areas” who had married in specific religious ceremonies.
“These people will be theoretically breaking the law as living together could be punished up to six months in prison,” he told Media.
Research from Gulf states, where comparable regulations regarding sex and relationships exist, further demonstrated that women were penalized and targeted by such morality laws more than men.
The legislation currently has six blasphemy laws, including one for apostasy, which is the rejection of a religion. For the first time since gaining independence, Indonesia will outlaw persuading people to reject their religion.
Additionally, new defamation laws make it unlawful to disparage the president or state ideology.
However, lawmakers claimed that they had expanded protections for free speech and “public interest” protests.
