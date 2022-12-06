Protests demanding Iran’s religious authorities’ overthrow are in their fourth month.

Protests demanding Iran’s religious authorities’ overthrow are in their fourth month. They started after the murder of Kurdish-Iranian lady Mahsa Amini in morality police detention.

Yassamine Mather, a professor, stated the government uses the term “Kurdish separatists.”

Oxford scholar: “Protesters view themselves as part of a larger Iran protest.”

Ms. Amini, 22, is a symbol and rallying cry, while the regime’s ruthless repression has killed more than 470 protestors, according to HRANA.

The government has blamed foreign nations for stirring the protests, its largest danger in decades.

The administration also blames its Kurdish community, which lives near Iraq.

Kurdish opposition parties are using Amini’s case to separate Kurdistan from Iran, but they won’t succeed, an Iranian security officer told Reuters.

Iranian state media termed the statewide protests a “political scheme” by Kurdish separatist groups, especially the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran.Saqqez,

Ms. Amini’s hometown saw the first protests after her death in September.

Ms. Mather said “online demonstrations and slogans don’t speak to” a separatist agenda.

“They appear to emphasize their role in a bigger Iran, calling on Baluchistan, Tehran, and Azerbaijan to help them,” she said.

“You wouldn’t do that to separate.

The attorney general suggested the morality police, which enforces the country’s severe clothing code, had been disbanded, but the interior ministry has not confirmed the assertion and state media has since said the person is not in charge of the force.

Samira, 42, resides in Sanandaj, the Kurdistan region’s capital in northeastern Iran, with her two teenage sons.

She told Sky News that her Kurdish and Sunni Muslim background mean her people are oppressed.

“Kurds demand human rights and don’t want Kurdistan separated from Iran,” she stated.

“Federalism and separation voices strengthen when our liberties are violated.

“The fact that a Kurdish girl was killed and Iran stood up indicates that Iranians of all backgrounds support each other.”

Dr. Arshin Adib-Moghaddam, a lecturer at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, said the protests cover “all strata of Iranian society.”

He said: “Iran has a shared ancient culture, historical memory, and customs.

“The Iranian state rallies a weary population around an ideology that forbids diversity.”

“The Iranian regime is sensible enough not to sectarianize this struggle and presumably realistic enough to comprehend,” said Dr. Adib-Moghaddam.

The Iranian regime accuses Kurdish opposition organizations in northern Iraq of instigating the protests and bringing weapons in.

Kurdish groups have disputed these assertions without evidence.

A senior Iranian military officer visiting Baghdad last month threatened Iraq with a ground military assault if it doesn’t reinforce their shared border against Kurdish opposition organizations.

Kurdistan Freedom party spokeswoman Khelil Nadri told the Financial Times, “We’re a scapegoat.”

