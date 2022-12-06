Man arrests after reports egg thrown in monarch’s direction

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of common assault after an egg was allegedly thrown at King Charles II.

A guy in his 20s has been taken into custody, according to Bedfordshire Police.

The alleged incident allegedly took place on Tuesday in the heart of Luton town while King Charles was out for a stroll.

The monarch’s security team led him away from the masses so that he could continue to greet members of the public.

A 23-year-old student was detained after eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort during their visit to York just a few weeks prior to the most recent incident.

Four eggs were thrown, all of which missed, on November 9 as the royal couple were entering the city to unveil a statue honoring the late Queen at York Minster.

The majority of those who welcomed King Charles at Luton Town Hall said “Merry Christmas,” and several also brought gifts for him.

Along with opening the Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple, the King also visited with local officials from the Ghana Society, the Royal British Legion, and the Luton Town football academy.

The King later hopped on the DART (Direct Air-Rail Transit), a brand-new airport shuttle that connects passengers from the Luton Airport Parkway station to the terminal.

