Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • World
  • Man arrests after reports egg thrown in monarch’s direction
Man arrests after reports egg thrown in monarch’s direction

Man arrests after reports egg thrown in monarch’s direction

Articles
Man arrests after reports egg thrown in monarch’s direction

Man arrests after reports egg thrown in monarch’s direction

Advertisement
  • A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of common assault after an egg was allegedly thrown at King Charles II.
  • A guy in his 20s has been taken into custody, according to Bedfordshire Police.

After an egg allegedly was hurled in the King’s direction, a man has been detained on suspicion of common assault.

Advertisement

The alleged incident allegedly took place on Tuesday in the heart of Luton town while King Charles was out for a stroll.

A guy in his 20s has been taken into custody, according to Bedfordshire Police.

The monarch’s security team led him away from the masses so that he could continue to greet members of the public.

A 23-year-old student was detained after eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort during their visit to York just a few weeks prior to the most recent incident.

Four eggs were thrown, all of which missed, on November 9 as the royal couple were entering the city to unveil a statue honoring the late Queen at York Minster.

The majority of those who welcomed King Charles at Luton Town Hall said “Merry Christmas,” and several also brought gifts for him.

Advertisement

Along with opening the Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple, the King also visited with local officials from the Ghana Society, the Royal British Legion, and the Luton Town football academy.

The King later hopped on the DART (Direct Air-Rail Transit), a brand-new airport shuttle that connects passengers from the Luton Airport Parkway station to the terminal.

Also Read

Eggs thrown at King Charles
Eggs thrown at King Charles

Eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort. A man was...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the UK News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Lady Gaga's dog walker's killer gets 21 years in prison
Lady Gaga's dog walker's killer gets 21 years in prison
Indian men jails for rape and murder of Latvian tourist
Indian men jails for rape and murder of Latvian tourist
Indonesia bans extramarital sex
Indonesia bans extramarital sex
Two former Seoul cops arrests over Halloween crush
Two former Seoul cops arrests over Halloween crush
At Jiang Zemin's memorial service, China's Xi Jinping calls for unity
At Jiang Zemin's memorial service, China's Xi Jinping calls for unity
Vladimir Putin visits damaged key Crimea bridge
Vladimir Putin visits damaged key Crimea bridge
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story