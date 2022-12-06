Mongolian protesters storm palace

Protesters in Mongolia’s capital, Ulaanbaatar, demonstrate against alleged coal sector corruption and increasing inflation.

Some attempt to attack government buildings.

Young protesters demanding justice against corrupt officials and dismissal of parliament.

Thousands of people braved frigid conditions in Mongolia’s capital to protest suspected coal sector corruption and increasing inflation. Some subsequently attempted to attack government buildings.

Protesters, many of them young, rallied in Ulaanbaatar’s central Sukhbaatar Square on Monday, demanding “justice” against corrupt officials and the dismissal of parliament.

One placard read, “Help, our country is falling.” Herders also attended the rallies in the city.

Inflation has soared to 15.2% since Russia invaded Ukraine, and blocked borders have hurt trade with China.

Jana Zilkova, country director for Caritas Czech Republic in Ulaanbaatar, told Al Jazeera that people are “suffering economically.”

Whistleblower reports that coal-industry-connected lawmakers misappropriated billions have increased resentment.

Zelkova said people are disgruntled because they were promised the country’s prosperity.

Some demonstrators tried to force their way into the government building at 9 pm local time (13:00 GMT), according to local media reports. After police interfered, most demonstrators departed the square.

Mongolia’s anti-corruption commission reported last month that more than 30 personnel, including Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi’s CEO, are under investigation for theft.

The company manages the Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi resources, which contain 7.5 billion tonnes of coking coal, a crucial component of Mongolia’s state budget revenue. It hasn’t been commented on yet.

Legislators are accused of illegally profiting from their ownership of coal mines and transport firms.

Mongolia exports 86% of its goods to China, mostly coal. Mining contributes 25% of the country’s GDP.

According to the US embassy in Ulaanbaatar, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the city on Sunday.

Protesters tried to march on Ikh Tenger, the President and Prime Minister’s official house, the embassy stated.

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa was elected president in June 2015, months after resigning as prime minister over the care of a COVID-19 patient and her baby.

