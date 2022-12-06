Moscow accuses Ukraine for drone strikes and fires missiles

Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine used drones to attack two Russian military airfields on Monday.

Over 60 Russian missiles were reportedly intercepted, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Some of the shells struck their intended objectives, cutting off access to water and electricity in Kryvyi Rih and Odesa.

Advertisement

Russia fired another round of missiles at Ukraine on Monday, claiming that Kiev had hit military airfields buried deep inside Russian territory.

According to local authorities, Russian forces launched dozens of missiles towards Ukraine on Monday, knocking off water and electricity in certain regions and killing at least one person in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih and at least two persons in Zaporizhzhia.

One missile’s fragments also struck a town in Moldova after crossing the Ukrainian border.

Over 60 Russian missiles were reportedly intercepted, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Even yet, some of the shells struck their intended objectives, cutting off access to water and electricity in Kryvyi Rih and in the southern city of Odesa, following recent shortages nationwide brought on by Russian attacks on vital infrastructure.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine used drones to attack two Russian military airfields on Monday morning, adding that its air defenses intercepted the attacks “in the Saratov and Ryazan regions,” according to a statement carried on the official Russian news agency.

Also Read Moscow says 35 Russian soldiers who were held as prisoners of war were freed 35 Russian prisoners of war are sent back to Russia after talks...

Advertisement

“On the morning of December 5, the (Kyiv) regime, in order to disable Russian long-range aircraft, attempted to strike with Soviet-made jet unmanned aerial vehicles [drones] at the Diaghilevo military airfields in the Ryazan region and Engels in the Saratov region,” it said in the statement.

“The air defense of the Russian Aerospace Forces intercepted these Ukrainian drones flying at low altitude,” it said, adding the the destroyed drones “slightly damaged” two aircraft.

On Monday, Russia fired another round of missiles at Ukraine, claiming that Kiev had hit military airfields buried deep inside Russian territory.

According to local authorities, Russian forces launched dozens of missiles towards Ukraine on Monday, knocking off water and electricity in certain regions and killing at least one person in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih and at least two persons in Zaporizhzhia.

One missile’s fragments also struck a town in Moldova after crossing the Ukrainian border.

Over 60 Russian missiles were reportedly intercepted, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Even yet, some of the shells struck their intended objectives, cutting off access to water and electricity in Kryvyi Rih and in the southern city of Odesa, following recent shortages nationwide brought on by Russian attacks on vital infrastructure.

Advertisement

The aftermath of the explosion at the airfield appears to have been captured by Israeli satellite imagery company ImageSat International (ISI), which showed “burn marks and objects” near “a Tu-22M aircraft that was probably damaged,” it told Media.

The second drone took off for Engels, a city in western Russia that is home to an airbase of the same name.

Also Read Moscow won’t accept oil export price caps, says Kremlin spokesman Russian missile attacks in Zaporizhzhia resulted in the deaths of two individuals...