New Zealand’s High Court takes baby’s guardianship

A six-month-old New Zealand infant will be under temporary custody of the High Court.

His parents refused to let him have life-saving heart surgery using Covid-19-vaccinated blood.

The baby needs immediate open-heart surgery due to congenital cardiac abnormality.

Justice Ian Gault delivered the decision on Wednesday and said that the kid, who cannot be named for legal reasons, would continue to be under the court’s care until he had recovered from the operation.

According to court records, the court also named two doctors as its agents to monitor matters pertaining to the procedure and the administration of blood.

The newborn needs immediate open-heart surgery due to a congenital cardiac abnormality, but the procedure has been postponed because of the baby’s parents’ request that only blood from donors who have not received the Covid-19 vaccine be used.

After two years of international vaccination campaigns, the case has brought to light the effects of vaccine disinformation.

According to the ruling, the baby’s parents thought that “spike proteins in the blood of people who have been immunized were causing unexpected deaths related to transfusions.”

The New Zealand Blood Service had previously been ordered by the parents to accept a donation from a donor of the family’s choosing, but the organization refused, claiming it does not differentiate between donors who have received vaccinations and those who have not.

