North Carolina power substations fixed, electricity to be restored by Wednesday evening

Duke Energy Corp intends to restore power to all impacted customers by Wednesday evening.

About 5,000 customers remained without power on Wednesday afternoon.

Tens of thousands of families and businesses were left without electricity for days.

All equipment damaged by recent gunshots at two North Carolina power substations has been fixed, and Duke Energy Corp intends to restore power to all impacted customers by Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. utility.

Tens of thousands of families and businesses in central North Carolina were left without electricity for days as investigators investigated what they characterized as a planned gunshot attack that crippled two substations.

As of Wednesday afternoon, around 5,000 customers remained without power, according to Duke’s website.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said state officials and the firm were offering monetary incentives of up to $75,000 for information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in the attack on the substations.

“Duke Energy anticipates having nearly all customers restored by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday in the aftermath of an attack on two major substations Saturday in Moore County,” the power provider stated in a statement.

A total of 45,000 individuals lost electricity after the shootings. Jeff Brooks, a spokeswoman for Duke Energy, stated earlier in the week that this reflected the vast majority of Moore County customers.

After the attack, Cooper stated on Tuesday that “a serious national conversation” was required over the protection of critical infrastructure.

Federal law enforcement officers were helping an investigation into the issue, which was closely monitored by the White House.

At two county substations, utility employees investigating allegations of extensive outages discovered smashed gates and evidence of bullet damage to equipment on Saturday night.

The area is popular with tourists and recognized for golf resorts including Pinehurst, which has hosted the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup games.

“This was a malicious criminal attack on the entire community that plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness,” the North Carolina governor told the media earlier.

Wednesday, schools across a 100,000-person county canceled lessons for kids for a third consecutive day and planned to do so again on Thursday. The choice to reopen them on Friday will be taken at a later time.

A curfew was imposed earlier amid chilly overnight temperatures.

