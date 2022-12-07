Advertisement
  • Pacific Alliance to be held in Peru postponed to later date
Pacific Alliance to be held in Peru postponed to later date

Pacific Alliance to be held in Peru postponed to later date

Pacific Alliance to be held in Peru postponed to later date

Mexico Foreign Minister Pedro Castillo

  • The Pacific Alliance has been postponed.
  • The summit was previously scheduled on Dec 14.
  • It was postponed amid political reasons.
The Pacific Alliance meeting that was scheduled to take place in Peru on December 14 has been postponed, Mexico’s foreign ministry announced in a statement on Wednesday, citing the country’s political crisis.

Wednesday, the Peruvian Congress voted to impeach President Pedro Castillo, just hours after he announced he would dissolve the legislature by decree.

