Germany has arrested 25 suspected far-right militants.

Thousands of police searched 11 of Germany’s 16 states.

The group wanted to replace Germany’s post-war constitution with the ‘prince.’

Thousands of police searched 11 of Germany’s 16 states for members of the Reich Citizens movement, commanded by Heinrich XIII.

Der Spiegel Heinrich XIII is a 71-year-old German nobleman.

The organization allegedly sought to replace Germany’s post-war constitution with the ‘prince’

The other suspected ringleader is 69-year-old former soldier Ruediger.

Prosecutors say Heinrich XIII contacted Russian officials to negotiate a new German order after the government fell.

Vitalia B. allegedly assisted him in these chats.

Birgit M W, another suspect, is a judge and former AfD legislator.

Due to its ties to extremists, security services are increasingly scrutinizing the AfD.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann called the raids a ‘anti-terrorism operation’ and said the accused may have plotted armed attacks on governmental institutions.

Reports claim the KSK barracks in Calw, Germany, are being searched.

Due to claims of far-right extremism, the elite wing of the military was disbanded in 2020.

Kitzbuehel, Austria, and Perugia, Italy, each detained one person.

Prosecutors claimed the suspects knew they could only achieve their goal with military force.

They believed a ‘conglomerate of conspiracy theories comprising of Reich Citizens and QAnon ideology’

Prosecutors say the organization believes Germany is dominated by a ‘deep state,’ mimicking Trump’s unfounded assertions about the US.

